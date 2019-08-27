Superboy Suits Up and Deathstroke Takes Aim in New Titans Season 2 Trailer

Image : DC Universe

The very first trailer for Titans’ upcoming second season made it obvious just how much bigger the team’s going to become, now that the show’s young heroes have begun to realize how much stronger they are when they’re working together. But in the latest look at the series, it seems as if all of the new additions are going to be the source of some understandable growing pains.

Titans’ second season picks up not long after the first season’s finale, which saw Raven reunited with her father Trigon—who wasted no time in plunging Dick Gra yson (Brenton Thwaites) into a twisted psychic illusion in which a number of his fellow heroes died.

While the new trailer doesn’t explain how (or if) Titans is going to wrap up Raven’s (Teagan Croft) subplot, it does provide some interesting clues about what plotlines the show’s going to tackle. For instance, a complicated romance between Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), and Starfire (Anna Diop) coming into contact with others from her home planet who have been searching for her.

Curiously, the only proper villain to appear in the trailer is one Slade Wilson (Esai Morales), who hasn’t just shown up because his two children—Ravager (Chelsea Zhang) and Jericho (Chella Man)—have joined the Titans. Apparently, he’s got history with Dick and Donna, and his return can only mean trouble for the series’ heroes.

Titans’ second season premieres on September 6.

