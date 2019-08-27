We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyComic Book Shows

Superboy Suits Up and Deathstroke Takes Aim in New Titans Season 2 Trailer

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Titans
10.2K
35
Save
Slade Wilson preparing to murder an unsuspecting target.
Image: DC Universe
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The very first trailer for Titans’ upcoming second season made it obvious just how much bigger the team’s going to become, now that the show’s young heroes have begun to realize how much stronger they are when they’re working together. But in the latest look at the series, it seems as if all of the new additions are going to be the source of some understandable growing pains.

Titans’ second season picks up not long after the first season’s finale, which saw Raven reunited with her father Trigon—who wasted no time in plunging Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) into a twisted psychic illusion in which a number of his fellow heroes died.

While the new trailer doesn’t explain how (or if) Titans is going to wrap up Raven’s (Teagan Croft) subplot, it does provide some interesting clues about what plotlines the show’s going to tackle. For instance, a complicated romance between Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), and Starfire (Anna Diop) coming into contact with others from her home planet who have been searching for her.

Curiously, the only proper villain to appear in the trailer is one Slade Wilson (Esai Morales), who hasn’t just shown up because his two children—Ravager (Chelsea Zhang) and Jericho (Chella Man)—have joined the Titans. Apparently, he’s got history with Dick and Donna, and his return can only mean trouble for the series’ heroes.

Titans’ second season premieres on September 6.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

https://io9.gizmodo.com/superboy-suits-up-and-deathstroke-takes-aim-in-new-tita-1837620254

More in Titans

The First Titans Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Heroes, Villains, and Krypto the Superdog
DC Universe's Titans Season 2 Footage Promises More Heroes, New Costumes, and a Bat-Dad
DC Universe's Titans Has Found Its Aqualad
Game of Thrones' Iain Glen Has Just Been Cast as Bruce Wayne (on Titans)
Deathstroke's Daughter Ravager Is Joining DC Universe's Titans
Transgender Activist Chella Man Is Titans' Jericho
Titans Has Found Its Slade Wilson
DC Universe Confirms Superboy's Casting on Titans
Titans Could Be Recruiting Another Major DC Villain

About the author

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

EmailTwitterPosts