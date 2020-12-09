Just some of the characters to be found in Super Mario Manga Mania. Image : Viz Media

Each time Mario and Luigi journey off for the Mushroom Kingdom— or any one of the other countless worlds found within Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. franchise— the pair of titular brothers get down to the nitty, gritty business of protecting the innocent from those who would do them harm. The plumbers also happen to look damned good doing it.

Advertisement

While there’s no telling when we all might get a chance to experience a bit of the Mushroom Kingdom’s magic for ourselves in the real world (unless it’s safe enough to ship us all off to Universal Studios Japan next year), there is some good news on the horizon. Nintendo’s teamed up with Viz M edia to bring just a little bit of the fungal glory to us at home with Super Mario Manga Mania, a manga series written and illustrated by Yukio Sawada that follows Mario and Luigi on a number of their r ag-tag adventures.

Advertisement

This preview of the English translation —debuting exclusively on io9 today— introduces you to the manga’s incarnations of both Mario and Luigi, and spotlights how the brothers put their heads together in order to get out of tight situations in their quest to, amongst other things, save P rincess Peach. From the look of things, the manga’s keeping it light and breezy in terms of suspense and stakes. It feels like the perfect chapter to close 2020 out on for Nintendo’s flagship mascots who, like the rest of us, have just been trying to make it through this year.

Mario doing battle with a Piranha Plant and some Cheep Cheeps. Image : Viz Media

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Mario helping to beautify the world. Image : Viz Media

Mario and Luigi fighting together to save Peach. Image : Viz Media

Advertisement

Mario and Luigi meeting Dr. Mario. Image : Viz Media

Super Mario Manga Mania’s English translation is on sale now.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.