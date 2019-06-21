Photo: Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been teasing us with a summer of good times and tasty treats. But as we learn in the fantastic, terrifying, and action-packed final trailer, playtime is over.



The previous trailers for Stranger Things 3, which takes place in the summer of 1985, promised a cool and exciting summer adventure for our favorite gang of young heroes. But of course, the threat isn’t over. As we see in this trailer, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) may have closed the gate to the Upside Down, but it means the Mind Flayer got trapped inside. Perhaps... not by accident.

The Mind Flayer is now looking for a new host to carry out its evil plans, and the trailer indicates that it’s Max’s abusive older brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery). But I’m not convinced Billy is the final target. After all, Stranger Things always has ways of surprising us. Rest in peace, Bob.

It’s clear we’re getting ready for a huge showdown for the future of Hawkins, Indiana, as the Mind Flayer reveals that it has no intentions of leaving our reality, instead planning to make our world its own. We get some tense action sequences, including a Jurassic Park-style fight-or-flight sequence set inside the now-destroyed Starcourt Mall. The stage is set for what could be the biggest and most powerful season yet. Hope you’ve stocked up on Eggos.

Stranger Things 3 returns on July 4. Here’s the new synopsis:

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

