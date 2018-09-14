A horse is a horse of course of course. But do you know what’s better? A dancing horse. That’s right, it’s time for the weekly gif party! Oh, you didn’t know we were back in full stride (get it)? Well, then you’ve got serious gif-ing to do. Fill up these comments with some fun dancing times. Bonus points for ponies, because I just decided I’m going through a horse phase.
Strut Your Stuff for This Week's Gif Party
There's a Word For What We're Gonna Have, And That Word Is Fun
About the author
Beth Elderkin
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.