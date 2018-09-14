Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: 20th Century Fox (YouTube)

A horse is a horse of course of course. But do you know what’s better? A dancing horse. That’s right, it’s time for the weekly gif party! Oh, you didn’t know we were back in full stride (get it)? Well, then you’ve got serious gif-ing to do. Fill up these comments with some fun dancing times. Bonus points for ponies, because I just decided I’m going through a horse phase.

