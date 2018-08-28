Image: Nickelodeon

Get ready for a slime-flavored blast from the past. Many of Nickelodeon’s classic shows are now online as part of a streaming deal with VRV. That means fans of shows like Clarissa Explains It All, Rocko’s Modern Life, and All That can dive back into their nostalgia with NickSplat, and we never have to grow up again.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon has made a deal to run its slate of retro shows on VRV, a subscription service that offers access to digital networks like Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Funimation. It’s the first time they’ve bundled their shows for online distribution, though some of their shows (like Doug) are already available online on other platforms. The NickSplat channel will host a rotating selection of 300 episodes from over 30 classic Nick shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Doug, and the greatest game show of them all, Legends of the Hidden Temple.

Advertisement

This is part of a massive push by studios to invest in online streaming to compete with Netflix and other online services. For example, Disney is currently in the middle of building its own streaming platform, which will host a few original shows, as well as provide exclusive access to many of their upcoming movies. This will also mean pulling existing Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies from Netflix, in order to move them over to the new service.

Disney’s streaming service isn’t expected to launch until 2019, but NickSplat is available right now. It costs $6 per month if you want it by itself, or it can be bundled with VRV’s other networks for a combined price of $10 per month.