Stranger Things Set Pictures Tease an Intriguing New Character

Just who could Robin and Steve be hanging out with in the new season? Image : Netflix

Marvel’s still hunting for writers for its Blade reboot. Tom Holland says work’s begun on the next Spider-Man. Fear the Walking Dead gets procedural in a new clip. A new Mandalorian picture teases a familiar alien race. Plus, what’s in store for The Outpost and Pandora’s returns. To me, my spoilers!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Blade

THR reports Marvel is currently looking for writers to tackle its reboot of the Blade franchise, announced at San Diego Comic-Con seven million years ago in 2019.

Current projects that studios are hoping to populate with Black behind-the-camera talent include Marvel’s Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali, which is looking for writers.

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

Filming has wrapped on Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings according to Simu Liu on Instagram.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Meanwhile, production has resumed (again) on Jurassic World: Dominion according to director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter.

Spider-Man 3

Production has also officially begun on Spider-Man 3, according to a video on Tom Holland’s Instagram that was, inevitably, quickly deleted.

Stranger Things

New set pictures from the fourth season of Stranger Things include Robin, Steve, and our first look at Levon Thurman-Hawke’s mysterious new character.

The Mandalorian

A Weequay tends bar in a new still from The Mandalorian season two.

Hawkeye

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the Hawkeye television series plans to film later this year at Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios.

The Outpost

Talon protects the infected while Janzo and Wren investigate a murder-cult in the synopsis for “Kill the Rat, Kill the Kinj, ” the November 11 episode of The Outpost.

LET ME LEAD - Talon (Jessica Green) sets up a sanctuary for the infected while Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) conduct research to find a cure. Garret (Jake Stormoen) investigates a cult using human sacrifices. Reece Ritchie and Adam Johnson also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan English (#3A06). Original airdate 11/12/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Pandora

Jett, Xander, and Ralen defend a mining colony from pirates in the synopsis for “Pay in Blood, ” the November 8 episode of Pandora.

BROTHERS IN ARMS - Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates. Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission. Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovinazzo directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale (#206). Original airdate 11/8/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead



Finally, John investigates a murder in a clip from, and trailer for, “The Key” — next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.