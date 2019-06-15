Image: Netflix

The Coca Cola ad is a strange but everlasting tradition of American pop culture. Coke has advertised in so many different styles and eras that its ads are a bellwether for what pop media was like in any given era of Americana. Which means, of course, it’s about time that Stranger Things got in the game.

Introducing the indulgently nostalgic, kind-of-a-teaser-trailer Stranger Things Coke ad, which was shared on the show’s Twitter yesterday. It’s got it all: movie theater dates, young people exploring friendship and love, and, of course, Coke.

Ads like this continue to prove that Stranger Things can do nostalgic homages better than almost anyone.

The third season hits Netflix on July 4th.

