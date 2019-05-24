Image: Printed In Blood

A few years back, we shared a gorgeous art book from Printed In Blood paying tribute to John Carpenter’s The Thing. The imprint’s latest release is just as stunning, with art that brings the topsy-turvy world of Netflix’s Stranger Things to vivid life on the page. We’ve got an early look at some of the artwork, including exclusive pieces, to share with you below.

Here’s a brief description of what you’ll find in the 300-plus page release, titled Visions From the Upside Down: A Stranger Things Artbook:

The more than 200 artists featured, drawing from the earthly dimensions of comics, illustration, fine art, videogames, and animation, have come together to bring us a unique vision of the world of Hawkins, Indiana. The 200-plus brand-new images have been created specifically for this volume, which also includes an all-new introduction. Come dig into this collection and see what new worlds you might discover lurking just beneath the surface.

First up, here’s a look at the full image that’s cropped at the top of the post, by artist Orlando Arocena. It’s an exclusive reveal for io9.

Image: Printed In Blood

Here’s another exclusive. This one’s by Rio Burton:

Image: Printed In Blood

Here’s another wonderful image, this one a group portrait by Bill Sienkiewicz:

Image: Printed In Blood

And, finally, a glimpse of the cover of the book:

Image: DelRey/Eileen Steinbach

Visions From the Upside Down: A Stranger Things Artbook will be out October 15; you can pre-order your copy right here. As for the show itself, the third season of Stranger Things drops July 4 on Netflix.

