Stranger Things Is Getting a Socially Distant Drive-Through Haunted House

Whatever you do, don’t leave the car. Image : Netflix

The scariest part is knowing you can’t leave your car. Netflix has teamed up with Fever and Secret Cinema to debut a drive-through immersive Stranger Things adventure in Los Angeles this October, where fans will experience nostalgia and frights from the Upside Down...from the safety of their vehicle.

According to an email press release, the Stranger Things “Drive Into” Experience is based on the third season of the Netflix series, where the kids of Hawkins, Indiana ventured through Starcourt Mall, a subterranean Russian lab, and the Upside Down in search of sweet tunes and deadly monsters. Participants will drive through the one-hour multi-level experience, stopping at each set to watch each scene play out. There’s also a live theater component with actors playing various roles from the show, including the Hawkins kids themselves.

Come on in here... Image : Netflix

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still rampaging across the country with no end in sight, meaning we’ll likely be missing out on a huge number of haunted houses and other Halloween experiences—including Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, which has been canceled this year. Instead, we’ve started seeing a growing trend toward socially distant haunted houses and drive-through experiences, most notably in Japan where haunted houses are a summer pastime. I’m guessing this Stranger Things experience is one of several we can expect over the coming months.



Tickets for the Los Angeles Stranger Things “Drive Into” Experience start at $59 per car and will go on sale starting August 26. No word if there are plans to expand into other cities. Stranger Things was filming season four before things shut down because of the pandemic, and recent reports have suggested the series will continue beyond that season.

