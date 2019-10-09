Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Is Scary AF in the Trailer for Gothic Horror Tale The Turning

Finn Wolfhard, Mackenzie Davis and Brooklynn Prince star in The Turning. Photo : Universal

The Turning, as you’re about to find out, is about a mysterious haunted house. And yet all the ghosts and jump scares combined don’t come close to the straight creepiness Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard exhibits in this trailer.

Based on the classic Henry James story The Turn of the Screw (just like the new season of The Haunting of Hill House, in fact), The Turning stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) as the new nanny hired at a sprawling old estate. There, she’s expected to care for two kids (Wolfhard and The Lego Movie 2's Brooklynn Prince) but realizes much more is going on.

Check out this highly disturbing trailer.

The Turning is directed by Floria Sigismondi, who has helmed episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, Daredevil, and American Gods. She’s also a very prolific music video director and you get a sense of all that in this trailer. The visuals are gorgeous, gothic, and very scary. Combine that with this cast and it seems like we might be able to keep that October feeling going right into the new year.

The Turning opens on January 24, 2020.

