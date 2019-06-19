Photo: Netflix

Count this among the things I wasn’t expecting to see today. Writer John Levenstein (Arrested Development) has revealed his new Netflix mockumentary, all about Stranger Things’ David Harbour uncovering his father’s televised stage play about the monster of the monster of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Advertisement

As Levenstein revealed on Twitter, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (yes that’s the real title) is the story of Harbour coming across some lost footage of his father’s days as an actor and creator, and learning all about his father’s strange and wonderful history. It’s written by Levenstein and directed by Daniel Gray Longino, and also features an appearance by Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina.

Advertisement

Here’s the synopsis:



In this new mockumentary, join Stranger Things actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlin, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy—all in 28 minutes.

Advertisement

The mockumentary arrives on Netflix July 16.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.