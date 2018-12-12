Image: Netflix

Think Family Circus meets American Horror Story: Coven. Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a new series based on Charles Forsman’s self-published graphic novel, I Am Not Okay With This, about a teenage girl who struggles to balance life, relationships, and her deadly telekinesis.

In a press release, Netflix announced that playwright Christy Hall and The End of the Fucking World director Jonathan Entwistle have teamed up to do an adaptation of I Am Not Okay With This, with Stranger Things director Shawn Levy and Arrival producer Dan Levine coming on board as producers (alongside Dan Cohen and Josh Barry). No word whether this will be live-action or animated, but it seems more likely that will be a live-action adaptation, given the people behind it.

Advertisement

I Am Not Okay With This, which came out in 2017, centers around a 15-year-old girl named Sydney who seems like a normal high school freshman. She likes music, has a secret crush on her best friend Dina—but she can also kill people with her mind. Sydney has the power of telekinesis, and it worsens whenever she gets angry or sexually excited. The graphic novel combines cartoon strip imagery with very dark subject material that comments on family ties, sexuality, and PTSD. No release date has been announced yet.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.