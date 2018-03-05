Photo: Netflix

There are more rumors about Kiersey Clemens’ involvement in the future-Zorro movie. Ben McKenzie teases a villainous team-up coming to Gotham. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teases the characters of Netflix’s Witcher series. Plus, cute DC references on the set of Shazam, and more footage from Tomb Raider. Spoilers get!



The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting reports Andrea Riseborough is in talks to star in the second US reboot of The Grudge. Based on a script by Jeff Buhler (Midnight Meat Train), Riseborough would play a detective a single mother investigating casualties linked to the curse.

Here There Be Monsters

Though details are virtually non-existent, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning is slated to direct an upcoming sci-fi/thriller that will “assuredly include water,” according to a frankly spectacular line in a THR report. Rønning is said to have written the film’s screenplay with his brother, Andreas.

Advertisement

The Crow

The long-in-limbo Crow reboot starring Jason Momoa is scheduled for an October 2019 release date. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Z

The upcoming, future-set Zorro movie is beginning to sound a hell of a lot like Batman Beyond. That Hashtag Show claims that the recently-cast Kiersey Clemens plays “Z,” a vigilante naming herself after Zorro, the hero she grew up idolizing. Gael García Bernal will play her mentor (possibly the original Zorro, or even a torchbearer of the mantle himself) looking to pass on his unique, swashbuckling skill set. Together, the duo set out to take on the one villain neither can directly stab—a corrupt corporate entity known as Wayne Powers M-Corp.





Shazam!

A set photo from Pot Belly Gamers reveals Shazam! includes “a huge action sequence” set inside of a toy store. Note the very cute DC-themed merch!

Advertisement

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft escapes a sinking ship in the latest clip from Fandango.

Advertisement





Stranger Things

Maya Thurman-Hawke has joined the cast as a currently unnamed “alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life... and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.”

Advertisement

In related news, Lucas’ anti-He-Man sister, Erica, has been upped to “recurring” status in season three. [TV Guide]

Voltron

Season six arrives June 15th on Netflix. [Den of Geek]

Westworld

Westworld’s feudal Japan-themed park is not confirmed as being called “Shogunworld,” (one of six parks) according to Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Gotham

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ben McKenzie revealed Jerome will be teaming up with the Scarecrow and Mad Hatter by season’s end.

He teams up with Scarecrow and Mad Hatter. You get a lot of villainous bang for your buck here at the end of season 4.

Advertisement

The Witcher

Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed on Twitter she’s finished the pilot script, and even gave us some detailed descriptions on which characters she included. Click through on the second tweet to see the entire, lengthy thread

Advertisement

Legion



The Shadow King debuts in the latest TV spot for season two, which also sees the cast regenerating into one another with some lovely morphing effects.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Ghost Rider, Lash, the Hive and more return in the promo for Agents of SHIELD’s 100th episode, “The Real Deal.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.