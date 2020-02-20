Steven Universe's Next 10 Episodes Will Be Its Last

The Crystal Gems sharing a dramatic moment. Image : Cartoon Network

After five seasons, a feature-length movie, and an epilogue series set in the not-so-distant future, the story of Steven Universe and the Crystal Gems is finally coming to a close.

According to Variety, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar announced that the 10 upcoming episodes of Steven Universe Future will be the final entries in the series—a sad, but not wholly surprising, development.

“I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day,” Sugar said. “Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show.”

While Sugar’s statement didn’t make mention of any specific plot points Steven Universe Future’s final episodes will cover, the series’ opening sequence has laid the foundation for featuring a number of villains, including a corrupted Gem beast and a seemingly corrupted White Diamond that has yet to appear. A new trailer for the upcoming episodes is similarly slim on story details, but a number of shots feature season sporting his new signature Pink glow that manifests when he’s in emotional distress.

Steven Universe’s always excelled at packing a surprising amount of plot into each episode’s short run time, so it’s more than likely that this last Stevenbomb’s going to deliver and then some. All the same, it’s bittersweet to see one of the most heartfelt and compelling shows in recent history ready to finally say goodbye. The next new episode of Steven Universe Future premieres March 6 on Cartoon Network, and the series will conclude with a four-part finale that premieres on March 27.

