The first of two stages of the 30th annual GLAAD Awards recognizing LGBTQ representation in media took place last night—and for the first time Steven Universe took home an award.



It’s not the first time the show had been nominated for a GLAAD Award, but animation’s presence at the awards is still very nascent—the Outstanding Kids and Family Programming category it was nominated for was only created last year, with Andi Mack taking the victory. But still, for a show that has consistently tackled issues of gender and identity in such a delightfully thoughtful manner, it’s a welcome and utterly deserved recognition of the show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar took to Instagram after the awards to express her delight and thanks:

Among other genre works to be honored, DC Comics’ excellent Snagglepuss series took home the award for Outstanding Comic Book, while the current expansion for fantasy MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, Summerset, won the inaugural video game category. You can check out a full list of last night’s winners over at the Hollywood Reporter.

