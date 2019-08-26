Image: Cartoon Network

One of the greatest things about Steven Universe: The Movie is the time it spends with Lapis, Peridot, and Bismuth to show how the final three members to join Steven’s Crystal Gems have all grown into interesting new leadership roles now that the great war with the Diamonds has been brought to an end.



Ahead of the movie’s release, Cartoon Network’s dropped a new trailer cut specifically for Toonami that features a few new scenes from the film and a brief snippet of a new song Steven’s going to sing with Bismuth, Peridot, and Lapis. But just as you start to get a sense of what the song’s going to sound like, the movie’s unnamed villain interjects with a bit of fourth-wall-breaking humor that casts the tune in a different, more foreboding light.

Steven Universe: The Movie premieres September 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network.

