Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar and the rest of the Crystal Gems came to this year’s San Diego Comic Con with an all new episode of Steven Universe teasing what’s in store store for Steven in the next arc of their epic adventures and, well, the last of the Diamonds (and her Princess Leia-inspired Pearl) is finally going to make her long-teased debut.

While Blue and Yellow Diamond have been framed as the most terrifying villains Steven and the Gems might ever face, White Diamond makes the two of them seem like mini bosses by comparison. Her destructive power, it turns out, might have been what caused the destruction on Homeworld. Plus, unlike the other Diamonds, she has an objectively violent, abusive relationship with her Pearl. Trust us, the next few episodes of Steven Universe are going to blow your mind.

But that’s not all.



As thrilling as that tidbit about Steven Universe the show are, what’s even more amazing is that Steven Universe: The Movie is on its way. The most recent arc of the show wrapped up a number of ongoing storylines, but it raised a bunch of additional interesting questions in the process; just what all the film will answer—and introduce—is still shrouded in mystery, but you can check out the cryptic teaser that Cartoon Network just released:

Start working on your fan theories.

