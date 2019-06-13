Image: Cartoon Network

When we talked to Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar last year about the creative process that goes into crafting the series’ excellent music, we asked what other artists she had in heavy Spotify rotation. She mentioned Chance the Rapper (and his equally excellent rendition of the Arthur theme song). With that in mind, the latest news about Steven Universe: The Movie isn’t all that surprising.

Deadline reports that Chance the Rapper along with artists Gallant, Macie Stewart, and Mike Krol, have signed on to collaborate with Sugar for Steven the Universe: The Movie’s original songs. They join the series’ composers aivi & surasshu, and essentially the entire original cast for the show who’ll sing their way through (of course this is a musical) a story set specifically after the events of “Change Your Mind.” Here’s an incredibly short tease they just released.

While the Diamonds and most of the Homeworld gems might no longer pose a threat to the Earth following Steven’s reconciliation with them, the Crystal Gems will stumble across a new foe that thrusts them right back into the action. While further details about the movie are slight at the moment, the fact that it isn’t being treated as a bottle, pseudo-canonical story the way a lot of animated features based on series sometimes are is interesting on its own, because it’ll introduce an important, new phase of Steven’s life.

Earlier this year, Sugar explained that the Crewniverse still has more than a few ideas for the series’ future, but that the show would have to shift and evolve to reflect the experiences Steven’s had as of late. Perhaps Steven Universe: The Movie will be our first glimpse of this next phase for the Gems when it airs on Cartoon Network sometime this fall. Deadline also notes it “will arrive on DVD later in the year. There will also be an accompanying movie soundtrack released digitally, plus a physical soundtrack version.”

