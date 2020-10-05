Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Steven Universe: End of an Era Is Here to Save the Day

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Steven Universe: End of an Era
Steven Universe: End of an EraExclusiveSteven UniverseRebecca SugarSteven SugarDanny HynesJoe JohnstonColin HowardElle MichalkaThomas HerpichJames BaxterBooksAbrams BooksCartoon NetworkArt
Save
Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era.
Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era.
Image: Abrams

Steven Universe: Art & Origins gave us all a greater understanding of the Crewniverse’s creative process and an in-depth look at some of Steven Universe’s inner workings. If you looked closely enough, it provided clues about what to expect from the series’ finale, the movie, and Steven Universe Future. Today, io9 has an exclusive look at Steven Universe: End of an Era, the latest art book with so much more to explore.

Now that Steven’s saga has essentially come to a close, there’s so much about his and the Crystal Gems’ story to reflect on, especially considering that they’ve ushered in a new era for all of Gemkind. Steven Universe: End of an Era chronicles a humongous chunk of the time and energy that went into realizing the final chapters of the core series, Steven Universe: The Movie, and Steven Universe Future. Like the art book that came before it, End of an Era is chock full of reflections from the crew, working illustrations of characters, and a larger description of what was going through various crew members’ minds as they were working on Steven Universe.

Though the truly illuminating aspects of Steven Universe: End of an Era come in the form of the stories told within the book’s margins, the illustrations it contains are downright stunning and almost surely what you’ll spend the bulk of your time staring at. With that in mind, we’ve got a sneak peek of some of End of an Era’s interior art, which is tantalizing enough to make you want to check out the accompanying anecdotes contained within the book itself.

Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era.
Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era.
Illustration: Abrams
Blue Diamond concept art.
Blue Diamond concept art.
Image: Danny Hynes, Joe Johnston, Colin Howard, and Rebecca Sugar
Sketches of Steven, Pearl, Pink Diamond, Amethyst, and White Diamond.
Sketches of Steven, Pearl, Pink Diamond, Amethyst, and White Diamond.
Illustration: Rebecca Sugar
Homeworld concept art.
Homeworld concept art.
Illustration: Elle Michalka
Homeworld concept art featuring Steven.
Homeworld concept art featuring Steven.
Illustration: Thomas Herpich
Concept art of one of Homeworld’s building structures.
Concept art of one of Homeworld’s building structures.
Illustration: Thomas Herpich
Early concept art featuring White Diamond, Steven, and Volleyball.
Early concept art featuring White Diamond, Steven, and Volleyball.
Illustration: Rebecca Sugar
Concept art for Garnet’s final design.
Concept art for Garnet’s final design.
Illustration: Rebecca Sugar
Concept sketches for Pearl and Amethyst’s final forms.
Concept sketches for Pearl and Amethyst’s final forms.
Illustration: Rebecca Sugar
Sketches of Steven fusing with his Gem self.
Sketches of Steven fusing with his Gem self.
Illustration: James Baxter
Sketches of the moment White Diamond witnessed Steven fusing back together with his Gem self.
Sketches of the moment White Diamond witnessed Steven fusing back together with his Gem self.
Illustration: James Baxter
Steven Universe: End of an Era hits stores on October 13.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

