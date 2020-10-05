Steven Universe: End of an Era Is Here to Save the Day

Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era. Image : Abrams

Steven Universe: Art & Origins gave us all a greater understanding of the Crewniverse’s creative process and an in-depth look at some of Steven Universe’s inner workings. I f you looked closely enough, it provided clues about what to expect from the series’ finale, the movie, and Steven Universe Future. Today, io9 has an exclusive look at Steven Universe: End of an Era, the latest art book with so much more to explore.

Advertisement

Now that Steven’s saga has essentially come to a close, there’s so much about his and the Crystal Gems’ story to reflect on, especially considering that they’ve ushered in a new era for all of Gemkind. Steven Universe: End of an Era chronicles a humongous chunk of the time and energy that went into realizing the final chapters of the core series, Steven Universe: The Movie, and Steven Universe Future. Like the art book that came before it, End of an Era i s c hock full of reflections from the crew, working illustrations of characters, and a larger description of what was going through various crew members’ minds as they were working on Steven Universe.

Advertisement

Though the truly illuminating aspects of Steven Universe: End of an Era come in the form of the stories told within the book’s margins, the illustrations it contains are downright stunning and almost surely what you’ll spend the bulk of your time staring at. With that in mind, we’ve got a sneak peek of some of End of an Era’s interior art, which is tantalizing enough to make you want to check out the accompanying anecdotes contained within the book itself.

Pearl, Amethyst, Steven, and Garnet as they appear on the cover of Steven Universe: End of an Era. Illustration : Abrams

Blue Diamond concept art. Image : Danny Hynes, Joe Johnston, Colin Howard, and Rebecca Sugar

Sketches of Steven, Pearl, Pink Diamond, Amethyst, and White Diamond. Illustration : Rebecca Sugar

Advertisement

Homeworld concept art. Illustration : Elle Michalka

Homeworld concept art featuring Steven. Illustration : Thomas Herpich

Advertisement

Concept art of one of Homeworld’s building structures. Illustration : Thomas Herpich

Early concept art featuring W hite Diamond, Steven, and Volleyball. Illustration : Rebecca Sugar

Advertisement

Concept art for Garnet’s final design. Illustration : Rebecca Sugar

Concept sketches for Pearl and Amethyst’s final forms. Illustration : Rebecca Sugar

Advertisement

Sketches of Steven fusing with his Gem self. Illustration : James Baxter

Sketches of the moment White Diamond witnessed Steven fusing back together with his Gem self. Illustration : James Baxter

Advertisement

Steven Universe: End of an Era hits stores on October 13.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.