Steven Moffat's Dracula Miniseries Is Ready to Make Its Bloody Entrance

Julie Muncy
These nuns are ready to kill some vampires.
Image: BBC/Netflix
Helmed by Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, this iteration of Dracula has finally shown its face, and it’s ready to draw blood.

In a short teaser, we get a scene-setting montage for the spooky period piece. There are nuns, and menacing ships in the distance. And lots of the red, wet stuff just oozing all over the place. It ends with a brief, unsettling glimpse of the show’s Dracula, played by Claes Bang, a Danish actor who has more than enough menace for the role.

There’s not a lot to go on in terms of plot, except for the knowledge that it will adapt Bram Stoker’s novel in at least some form, but the tease is more than enough to whet our dark appetites. And to also remind us never to cross nuns with wooden stakes.

Dracula, slated for Netflix and BBC, is, according to the teaser, “coming soon.”

