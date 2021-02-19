Director Edgar Wright. Photo : Andrew Toth/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Edgar Wright is developing a new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Running Man. Penned by King using a pseudonym (Richard Bachman) , the dystopian tale follows an impoverished father selected to appear on a government-run game show wherein he attempts to survive 30 days while hitmen try to kill him. It’s kind of a grown-up Hunger Games that definitely inspired Hunger Games.

Now, mind you, this will not be a remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger version of The Running Man. The book is grittier and its protagonist is a wee fellow while Arnold Schwarzenegger is...Arnold Schwarzenegger. As Deadline reports, Wright will develop the story with Michael Bacall, his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-writer, and Bacall will write the screenplay.

No word on whether or not the film will feature a Richard Dawson hologram. Presumably not, given the whole thing I just said about it not being a remake of the movie, but I say give the people what they want.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.