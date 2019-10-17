Stephen King's Maine Mansion Is Becoming a Writer's Retreat

I mean, the man churns out books that are then transformed into TV and movie adaptations in the time it takes most of us to get out of bed in the mornings. If you’re gonna go to a writer’s retreat? This is the one to go to.



Rolling Stone reports that yesterday evening, the Bangor City Council approved a request from Stephen and Tabitha King to turn their abode in the Maine city into a non-profit. The couple do not regularly frequent the house, so it will now serve as both an archive of King’s vast library of works—that can be visited on an appointment basis, rather than as a touristy museum that would disrupt Bangor’s local community—and as a writer’s retreat for up to five creatives at a time looking to get their juices flowing in perhaps the most extra way possible.

Extra, yes, but also great, because come on. LOOK AT THIS PLACE:

This is a place to write in. Sure, you’re probably not going to bump into King himself while you’re there. But to be surrounded by his works, to be in that atmosphere? It’s either the perfect way to get your thinking cap on and craft what I believe are officially designated in the literary community as Good Words, or, frankly it’s the premise of the next live-action King adaptation that has inevitably already been confirmed. Five writers trapped in the absolutely, 100 percent haunted mansion of STEPHEN AND TABITHA KING?



We’d watch that. Add it to the list!

