We come from the future
Books

Stephen King's Maine Mansion Is Becoming a Writer's Retreat

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Houses that are absolutely totally 100% haunted by demons ghosts and or ghouls
471
5
Save
In the time it’s taken you to read the above headline, Stephen King has written at least three short stories and gotten two of them licensed for TV adaptations.
Photo: Joe Kohen / Stringer (Getty Images)

I mean, the man churns out books that are then transformed into TV and movie adaptations in the time it takes most of us to get out of bed in the mornings. If you’re gonna go to a writer’s retreat? This is the one to go to.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone reports that yesterday evening, the Bangor City Council approved a request from Stephen and Tabitha King to turn their abode in the Maine city into a non-profit. The couple do not regularly frequent the house, so it will now serve as both an archive of King’s vast library of works—that can be visited on an appointment basis, rather than as a touristy museum that would disrupt Bangor’s local community—and as a writer’s retreat for up to five creatives at a time looking to get their juices flowing in perhaps the most extra way possible.

Extra, yes, but also great, because come on. LOOK AT THIS PLACE:

Photo: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty (Associated Press)

This is a place to write in. Sure, you’re probably not going to bump into King himself while you’re there. But to be surrounded by his works, to be in that atmosphere? It’s either the perfect way to get your thinking cap on and craft what I believe are officially designated in the literary community as Good Words, or, frankly it’s the premise of the next live-action King adaptation that has inevitably already been confirmed. Five writers trapped in the absolutely, 100 percent haunted mansion of STEPHEN AND TABITHA KING?

We’d watch that. Add it to the list!

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Coming Soon to a Scream Near You

Stephen King Is Adding to the Ending of The Stand
George R. R. Martin to Stephen King: 'How the Fuck Do You Write So Fast?'
Castle Rock Season 2 Is Brimming With Misery, and It's Not Entirely Annie Wilkes' Fault
In the Tall Grass Is a Peculiar and Gross Addition to Stephen King's Horror Pantheon
A Reminder of the Many, Many Stephen King Adaptations That Are Currently in the Works [Updated]
That Glorious 4K Remaster of The Shining Is Getting a Wide (But Brief) Theatrical Release

About the author

James Whitbrook
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

EmailTwitterPosts