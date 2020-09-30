Stephen King's Firestarter Remake Has Found the Pyrokinetic's Dad

Young Drew Barrymore in 1984's version of Firestarter. Photo : Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

The Matrix 4 gains another past castmember. Veronica will soon have some entrepreneurial competition in Riverdale. Darren Lynn Bousman teases Spiral’s Saw connection. Plus updates from The Flash, Legacies, and more. Spoilers, right this way...



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Uglies

Joey King will star in a film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s YA series, Uglies, at Netflix. Directed by McG from a script by Krista Vernoff, the story “is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at 16 wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Firestarter

Zac Efron will star in Blumhouse’s Firestarter remake as Andy McGee, father of the pyrokinetic nine-year-old Charlene “Charlie” McGee. Still no word on who will take the title role.

Mammon

Deadline reports Mickey Rourke, Taye Diggs, and Jessica Uberuaga have joined the cast of Mammon, an upcoming horror film following “a struggling young couple who are chasing the American dream, and soon realize that their worst nightmare is the demonic spirit in their new home. Mammon is the biblical word for the worship of wealth, and the couple discover that getting rich can come at a hefty price. The feature is in pre-production and will shoot in Southern California next month.”

Advertisement

The Matrix 4

Deadline also reports actor/stuntman Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson, the leader of the upgraded agents in The Matrix Reloaded, in The Matrix 4.

Advertisement

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Appearing as a guest on Bloody-Disguting’s The Boo Crew podcast, Darren Lynn Bousman stated Spiral “furthers the Saw mythology yet takes it in a completely fresh direction.”

I can tell you that it feels like a Saw movie at times and at other times it’s its own completely different thing. It furthers the Saw mythology yet it takes it in a completely fresh direction. I’m really excited.

Advertisement

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Orion has released a clip of Robert Forster in The Wolf of Snow Hollow.

Batman: Death in the Family

Jason Todd discusses his unlikely resurrection in a clip from Batman: Death in the Family, coming to VOD October 13.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy

A child with hypertrychosis searches for his biological mother (Chloë Sevigny) in the trailer for The True Adventures of Wolfboy.

Expulsion

We also have a trailer for Explusion, a new indie film about a pair of scientists encountering their doppelgängers from a parallel universe.

Riverdale

Erinn Westbrook has joined the cast of Riverdale’s fifth season as Tabitha Tate, “the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate, who has come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Legacies

Leo Howard (who plays Ethan, the son of Sheriff Mac) will be promoted to series regular when Legacies returns for a third season.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

The Flash

In conversation with Den of Geek, John Wesley Shipp revealed Jay Garrick is planned to return sometime in season seven despite being erased from reality in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

I know Jay Garrick is coming back to the CW show, but they were supposed to be at a further point in the story. They didn’t get to play out the end of season six because of COVID as we know, so they’ve got to tie up some things. [The Flash showrunner] Eric Wallace has said that he does want to talk to me about some ideas about Jay Garrick going forward.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings

Speaking with Empire, Morfydd Clark discussed the “imposter sydrome” she feels taking over the role of Galadriel from Cate Blanchett.

You have imposter syndrome with every job you get, and at times you have to be like, ‘Look, I’m not being rational, I do deserve to get this job.’ But I think with this, not having imposter syndrome would make you mad, because it is so ridiculous for it to have turned out this way. I’m trying to normalize elements of it to maintain my sanity, while not losing my sanity by normalizing it too much, because it isn’t normal! I don’t think I could possibly forget about the films. I was 11 when the first one came out, so I was at this age where I had just let go of magic and whimsy, and these films came out. I was like, ‘Oh my God, grown-ups can think like this.’ There’s a huge amount of respect for the films.

Advertisement

50 States of Fright



Finally, a swamp witch who looks quite similar to the Borg Queen strangles Lulu Wilson in a new clip from 50 States of Fright.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.