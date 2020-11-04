We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

Stephen King Thinks CBS’s Under the Dome Inhabitants Had It Too Easy

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:stephen king
stephen kingunder the domecbsmr. mercedesthe standbooksAmazon studios
Save
A scene from CBS’s Under the Dome.
A scene from CBS’s Under the Dome.
Image: CBS

The Dome Speaks—and Stephen King doesn’t like what it has to say. The horror author has shared some of his thoughts about CBS’s Under the Dome, the series that sometimes seemed to defy logic itself. It turns out that King wasn’t happy with it either.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Washington Post, King heaped praised on Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Mr. Mercedes, a crime drama series based on his Bill Hodges book trilogy. When asked about what makes Mr. Mercedes a successful adaptation of his work, King made the comparison to Under the Dome—a series he served as executive producer on when it aired from 2013-2015.

Advertisement

In short: Much like the Dome itself, which graciously recapped the series for io9 all those years ago, King thinks the series went “entirely off the rails.” The biggest problem? It made things too easy for people on the inside. Where was the suffering?

Under the Dome was one I felt like went entirely off the rails, because the people are doing things that don’t seem realistic. One thing that killed me was you never hear the sound of a generator anywhere. The electric power is fine. Everything looks clean. Everything is great, except that they’re cut off from the world. And that isn’t what would happen,” King said. “If you ask people to accept those ideas, there has to be a sense of realism that goes with it, that pulls you along.”

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 55" S343 4K Smart Android TV
TCL 55" S343 4K Smart Android TV

Mr. Mercedes is one of many, many King adaptations that are currently available to watch or getting ready to enter production. It’s kind of a Stephen King world right now, including Tommyknockers, Firestarter, and CBS All Access’ upcoming The Stand. But the King Universe suffered a bit of a blow last night, with Hulu announcing it would not be renewing Castle Rock for a third season.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Election Misinformation Is Only Beginning

This Wireless Backup Battery Is Only Worth It If You're All in on Apple

November Is Full of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Help You Make It Through 2020's Home Stretch

The 'Petro-Masculinity' of This Weekend's Trump Highway Rallies

DISCUSSION