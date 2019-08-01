Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images for Warner Bros)

But you won’t be able to buy it in a bookstore.

Stephen King will write “the final chapter” of the CBS All Access limited series adaptation of his landmark novel, The Stand, “providing a new coda that won’t be found in the book,” according to the press release. The news came on the back of confirmations of several cast members, including James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, and Henry Zaga.

More casting is certainly coming (we still don’t know who is playing Randall Flagg, Trash Can Man, Larry Underwood, Frannie, and a whole bunch of others) but King helping with the ending is the biggest takeaway here. The book itself has a few different endings, depending on which edition you read, but this seems like it’ll take things a little further—possibly showing the characters as they try to rebuild after all the insanity in Las Vegas, which is where the big final battle happens. Whether “the final chapter,” as stated in the press release, is the full final episode, or just a tag, we don’t know.

Basically, we know nothing, except that King is going to add to his already epic tale especially for this new adaptation—an adaptation that has been years in the making. It was originally being developed as a film, then a few films, and now, finally, this streaming limited series.

No date has been given for when production will begin or when the series will debut on the streaming service.

