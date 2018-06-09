Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

The idea that Kelly Marie Tran, the charming actress who played Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, would get such hate for her role that she would possibly leave social media for it, is tragic by way of infuriating.

So last night on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, the comedy host debuted his own version of a Star Wars trailer, cut specifically to honor Rose and infuriate anyone who hated Tran’s presence in the film. I’m not normally a big fan of these “own the haters” sort of gestures, but it’s very nice to see a big geeky personality like Colbert actively and directly take a stand in saying that fandom-based harassment is intolerable and contemptible. We need that.

Watch it below. Why the video is cut so it’s mid-monologue, I’ll never know. The Rose stuff begins at 1:32.