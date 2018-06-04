Image: Vans

Just my luck: I’ve been dying for some shoes that make it look like I have gangrene! Vans has announced it’s partnering with Marvel to make sneakers, clothing, and accessories based around its iconic characters—meaning when you lightly kick that person who tried to steal your seat on the subway, they’ll also be getting kicked by the God of Thunder.

According to a press release, the Vans x Marvel collection features items based on the Avengers and other key Marvel characters, including members of the X-Men and Deadpool. They’ve got things like a Captain Marvel backpack, Baby Groot baby shoes, and Black Panther high-tops. Vans Customs is also offering three Marvel prints so fans can create their own designs. The collection launches June 8. You can check out some of the items below.