This year, Stanley Kubrick’s legendary film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, celebrates 50 years. The scifi masterpiece has inspired decades of filmmaking and scientific exploration. That’s why the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC has unveiled an exhibit dedicated to one of the film’s most iconic spaces. io9 has a video look inside the “room at the edge of the universe.” Check it out.

The Barmecide Feast is an immersive art installation that pays tribute to the monolith hotel room set seen in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Created by artist Simon Birch, it recreates the room where Dave Bowman spends his entire adulthood before emerging as a star child. The exhibit only lets in six people for two minutes at a time and features a detailed replication of the original set, as well as original paintings by Dominique Fung. Sadly, there’s no fridge full of blood food, nor is there a monolith—those will just have to exist in your imagination.

The actual name of the exhibit, The Barmecide Feast, isn’t from the film itself but is based on a story in Arabian Nights, where a Persian noble invites a beggar to a feast that doesn’t exist... forcing the peasant to pretend it’s there and enjoy the cuisine. The Barmecide Feast is currently on display at the museum and will be there until May 28. Tickets are free but you have to reserve a spot in advance.