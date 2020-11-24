We come from the future
Step Aside Oldtypes, the Original Mobile Suit Gundam Is Finally Streaming

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit GundamStreamingFunimationAnimeJapanSunriseMechaMobile Suit Gundam UnicornMobile Suit Gundam SeedMobile Suit Gundam Seed Destinyanimationgundam
11
Save
Us, sensing Gundam news.
Gif: Sunrise

The original Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most iconic anime of all time. For the most part, fans have been unable to actually view the series unless they shelled out for its pricey Blu-ray releases. That’s no longer the case, because this week, the One Year War (well, one of many parts of it) is coming to streaming.

In a surprise drop, Funimation has confirmed that it will be bringing the dubbed and subtitled editions of Mobile Suit Gundam (the original, also known as Gundam 0079), Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, and the HD remaster of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, as well as the subtiled version of Seed’s continuation, Seed Destiny, to U.S., UK, Canadian, and Irish audiences tomorrow, on November 25.

These are all pretty solid binge-watch choices, but Gundam 0079 remains one of the high points of the entire franchise even today. It tells the story of Amuro Ray as he finds himself drawn into the devastating interstellar conflict between the Imperialist Earth Federation and the secessionist colonial forces of Zeon. Piloting the secret Federation Mobile Suit RX-78-2, known simply as the Gundam, Amuro’s quest balances epic mecha action with a powerful examination of the cost of war, the real powers that perpetuate conflict, and Bright Noa’s love of being a space cop that slaps kids.

What I’m saying is that it is extremely good. It’s basically the perfect place to start watching Gundam, and now that’s thankfully easier than it’s been in a while.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

DISCUSSION

bigt90
AnimatedTie

About two months ago my buddy asked if I had some Gundam on Bluray, and where to start, so I of course started him here, Universal Century is best century, no nasty Seed, and maybe Wing or 00 one day. He wasn’t prepared, to say the least, with how brutal and devastating the One Year War truly was, there was a lot of death, and some genocide, it’s just not a very happy story.

He’s onto 0083 right now, bummer with the timing, he would’ve preferred steaming it for whatever reason, that was the first thing he asked, who has it streamed? 