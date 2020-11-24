Us, sensing Gundam news. Gif : Sunrise

The original Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most iconic anime of all time. For the most part , fans have been unable to actually view the series unless they shelled out for its pricey Blu-ray releases. That’s no longer the case, because this week, the One Year War (well, one of many parts of it) is coming to streaming.

In a surprise drop, Funimation has confirmed that it will be bringing the dubbed and subtitled editions of Mobile Suit Gundam (the original, also known as Gundam 0079), Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, and the HD remaster of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, as well as the subtiled version of Seed’s continuation, Seed Destiny, to U.S., UK, Canadian, and Irish audiences tomorrow, on November 25.

These are all pretty solid binge-watch choices, but Gundam 0079 remains one of the high points of the entire franchise even today. It tells the story of Amuro Ray as he finds himself drawn into the devastating interstellar conflict between the Imperialist Earth Federation and the secessionist colonial forces of Zeon. Piloting the secret Federation Mobile Suit RX-78-2, known simply as the Gundam, Amuro’s quest balances epic mecha action with a powerful examination of the cost of war, the real powers that perpetuate conflict, and Bright Noa’s love of being a space cop that slaps kids.

What I’m saying is that it is extremely good. It’s basically the perfect place to start watching Gundam, and now that’s thankfully easier than it’s been in a while.

