The cover of Static: Season One #1 by Khary Randolph. Image : DC Comics

As promised, DC Comics revealed today Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition’s writers, artists, and covers of the upcoming Static, Hardware, and Icon and Rocket series, as well as a couple of interior pages for each. To put it bluntly, the Dakotaverse is looking completely awesome.

There’s been a lot of excitement about the return of the acclaimed imprint, which was created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle in 1993 in frustration at the comic industry’s lack of diversity. The press release calls Milestone’s return a “renaissance,” which is normally overblown PR speak, but damned if this art doesn’t completely back them up.

Advertisement

Static: Season One

Written by Vita Ayala, layouts by ChrisCross and finishes by Niklas Draper-Ivey, with covers by Khary Randolph.



Image : DC Comics

Here, we get to see Virgil unleash his powers on bully/supervillain Hotstreak, a.k.a. Francis. I’m not sure what Hotstreak did to earn a punch on the first page, but it must have been quite bad for Static to take him on right there in high school. Static’s redesign remains absolutely perfect.

Advertisement

Image : DC Comics

Image : DC Comics

Advertisement

Icon and Rocket: Season One

Written by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, with art by Doug Braithwaite, and covers by Taurin Clarke.



Advertisement

Image : DC Comics

Icon (he’s the one on the left on the cover above) and Rocket bust up a drug ring. While it’s unclear at this time whether these comics are reboots or continuations—though we know there’s been a mysterious “Big Bang” event in Dakota—it’s worth noting that the pair are already working together in issue #1.

Advertisement

Image : DC Comics

Image : DC Comics

Advertisement

Hardware: Season One

Written by Brandon Thomas, with art by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, and covers by Mateus Mahanini.



Advertisement

Image : DC Comics

I don’t really know what’s happening in this preview other than Hardwire is shooting some bad guys, but man, Cowan and Sienkiewicz’s art here is just phenomenal.

Advertisement

Image : DC Comics

Image : DC Comics

Advertisement

In case you’ve forgotten, all three comics will be released digitally first; Static: Season One hits April 11, Icon and Rocket: Season One on June 27, and Hardware: Season One on August 15. However, you can read the expanded (24 more pages) Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition digital comic today on your platform of choice to get a more thorough experience of what’s to come.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

