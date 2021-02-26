We come from the future
ComicsDC Comics

Static, Hardware, Icon and Rocket Get New Creative Teams for Milestone Returns Series

Rob Bricken
The cover of Static: Season One #1 by Khary Randolph.
Image: DC Comics

As promised, DC Comics revealed today Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition’s writers, artists, and covers of the upcoming Static, Hardware, and Icon and Rocket series, as well as a couple of interior pages for each. To put it bluntly, the Dakotaverse is looking completely awesome.

There’s been a lot of excitement about the return of the acclaimed imprint, which was created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle in 1993 in frustration at the comic industry’s lack of diversity. The press release calls Milestone’s return a “renaissance,” which is normally overblown PR speak, but damned if this art doesn’t completely back them up.

Static: Season One

Written by Vita Ayala, layouts by ChrisCross and finishes by Niklas Draper-Ivey, with covers by Khary Randolph.

Image: DC Comics

Here, we get to see Virgil unleash his powers on bully/supervillain Hotstreak, a.k.a. Francis. I’m not sure what Hotstreak did to earn a punch on the first page, but it must have been quite bad for Static to take him on right there in high school. Static’s redesign remains absolutely perfect.

Image: DC Comics
Image: DC Comics
Icon and Rocket: Season One

Written by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, with art by Doug Braithwaite, and covers by Taurin Clarke.

Image: DC Comics

Icon (he’s the one on the left on the cover above) and Rocket bust up a drug ring. While it’s unclear at this time whether these comics are reboots or continuations—though we know there’s been a mysterious “Big Bang” event in Dakota—it’s worth noting that the pair are already working together in issue #1.

Image: DC Comics
Image: DC Comics
Hardware: Season One

Written by Brandon Thomas, with art by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, and covers by Mateus Mahanini.

Image: DC Comics

I don’t really know what’s happening in this preview other than Hardwire is shooting some bad guys, but man, Cowan and Sienkiewicz’s art here is just phenomenal.

Image: DC Comics
Image: DC Comics
In case you’ve forgotten, all three comics will be released digitally first; Static: Season One hits April 11, Icon and Rocket: Season One on June 27, and Hardware: Season One on August 15. However, you can read the expanded (24 more pages) Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition digital comic today on your platform of choice to get a more thorough experience of what’s to come.

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

