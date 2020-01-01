Start the New Year as You Mean to Go on With These Hot 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' Remixes

They broke down his lute and kicked in his teeth, don’t you know. Image : Netflix

We ended 2019 obsessed with a gleefully dumb bard’s equally gleefully dumb banger of a tune. It’s a new year, a new you: so experience said gleefully dumb song in a slightly new way!



Much has already been said about The Witcher since it hit Netflix over the holiday season, providing us all with the chance to escape family get-togethers or Star Wars discourse with such memorable moments as Henry Cavill growling, Henry Cavill in a bathtub, Henry Cavill on a Horse, and Henry Cavill saying “Fuck.” Much has also been said of Jaskier the bard’s “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”, the show’s incredibly successful ploy to wrench “best song of the year and/or decade and/or century” out of the hands of the music industry. It’s both terrible and brilliant. We know that. It’s burrowed itself into our brains like some sort of lute-brandishing worm. We know that too.

So what else is there to say? Here are some incredibly good remixes of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” for you to either at least give some variety to the ear-worm skittering about your brain at the minute, or at least sooth that New Year’s party headache with.

And let’s not forget Jaskier’s true message, remixed or otherwise, an important one to take into 2020 and beyond: get paid, friends. Get that coin tossed in your direction.

