Stargirl's Latest Promo Wants You to Laugh and Think About the Justice Society of America

Supergirl agreeing that no one man should have all that power. Image : DC Universe

As more of DC Comics’ superheroes like Stargirl make their way onto the small screen, Warner Bros. is getting to the important business of...trying to carve out new thematic spaces for each of its series to exist in. The Arrowverse has it covered in terms of straight-up comic wildness, and DC Universe’s Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing all bring the grimdark element to the table. But what about Stargirl?

Even though this isn’t Stargirl’s first foray into the live-action TV space, her DC Universe series looks poised to be a definitive take on the character— both because the story’s all about her, and because other classic DC heroes like Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) and Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington) will be prominently featured. The latest Stargirl spot suggests the series is set to go for something a bit different—namely, something comedic.

The ad introduces us to Luke Wilson’s Pat Dugan (aka Stripesy), the civilian who once fought alongside Starman (Joel McHale) in their ongoing quest for justice, right at the moment when his partner made it clear that he wasn’t destined to inherit the Cosmic Staff. That privilege belongs to Dugan’s stepdaughter Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who we get a few fleeting glimpses of in her full Stargirl regalia. As Starman dies in Dugan’s arms, he ever-so-casually mentions the rest of the Justice Society of America, suggesting that Stargirl is likely to introduce modern takes on a number of DC’s classic heroes that’ve yet to make their way to TV, but before the ad can get too deep into that, it pivots.

Advertisement

The tone makes it seem as if humor is going to be a significant part of Stargirl’s brand, which would certainly set it apart from Warner Bros.’ other television and/or streaming offerings—which usually stay closer to dramas with human interjected for levity—but what remains to be seen is whether that energy will actually work for a cape show.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.