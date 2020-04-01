Stargirl Reveals Its Young New Justice Society

That’s a good-ass robot, right there. Image : The CW

Edward Chiado says there’s been talks to bring Killer Klowns From Outer Space back. Colin Trevorrow drops a tiny little tease for Jurassic World: Dominion. Don’t expect a sequel to Solo any time soon. Plus, what’s to come when Siren returns, and we could be getting a glimpse of Halloween Kills soon. Happy liars day!



Killer Klowns from Outer Space

In conversation with Comic Book, Edward Chiodo of the Chiodo Bros. revealed MGM is “eager” to “make something happen” with Killer Klowns from Outer Space—including a potential film franchise or television series.

There’s been ongoing talk with MGM, they are keen on doing something with it, not only because of the constant sales of the DVDs and Blu-rays, the merchandising ... the new IT series that came out validated the love and fear of clowns and MGM realized they are sitting on the granddaddy of them all, in terms of the genre. But it’s really finding the right place, the right tone. What does a Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie look like in 2020? There’s a certain innocence that happened in 1987 where clowns were more universally loved than they are today, perhaps. We’ve been in conversations on, really, all fronts. From a television series, which, personally, is one of the more exciting versions, because it gives us an opportunity to fully realize our ‘Trilogy in Four Parts’ concept. We follow new characters and some old characters over a really fun character arc that could be executed, we think, best in an hour-long TV format, but could also be adapted for a series of feature-length films to play out that scenario. So those are the types of ideas we’re working with. We’re really just working with MGM on a way to make that happen. They’re eager to make something happen. I can’t say anything is active right now, especially in light of what’s going on with the [covid-19 pandemic], but we’re scheduled to have some conversations with them when we get through our projects right now. There’s always a willingness on it. We’re looking for new collaborators, perhaps. Maybe bring us a new perspective on what it could be like in 2020.

Spider-Man 3

Discussing Film reports Seamus McGarvey, cinematographer for the first Avengers movie, has been hired to shoot Spider-Man 3.

Monster Hunter

Speaking with Deadline, Constantin Film boss Martin Moskowicz confirmed the Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich has wrapped filming.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Colin Trevorrow is now working on Jurassic World: Dominion at home.

Solo 2

Jon Kasdan confirmed Disney has no plans for a sequel to 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Halloween Kills

Jason Blum promises the trailer for Halloween Kills is coming “Sooon!!”

The Nameless



According to Variety, [REC] director Jaume Balagueró is teaming with writer Pau Freixas on a television series based on his 1999 film, The Nameless. Adapted from a novel by Ramsey Campbell, the story concerns a woman investigating a secret society who kidnapped her daughter.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires attend their first Super Bowl party in the synopsis for “Brain Scramblies, ” the April 22 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The vampires attend their first human Super Bowl party, while Guillermo’s search for virgins uncovers a deadly threat. Written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

[Spoiler TV]

Vagrant Queen

Lazaro closes in on Elida in the synopsis for “In a Sticky Spot, ” the April 17 episode of Vagrant Queen.

A stealth mission through the Republic border becomes a fight for survival as Lazaro closes in.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Two new posters reveal S.T.R.I.P.E, teenage versions of the Justice Society, and five of the series’ villains.

Plus, there’s two more teasers for the series.

Siren

Finally, Ben and Maddie discuss Ian’s death in a clip from the two-hour season three premiere of Siren airing April 2.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.