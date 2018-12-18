Image: DC Comics

James Wan won’t produce the Resident Evil reboot after all. Thomas Mann teases what to expect from the live-action Lady and the Tramp adaptation. Gotham teases more death and destruction in its final season. Plus, a few more new snippets from Bumblebee, and what’s coming on Young Justice. Spoilers now!



Resident Evil

Bloody-Disgusting reports James Wan is no longer attached to produce the Resident Evil reboot.

Lady and the Tramp

Speaking with Collider, actor Thomas Mann promised the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake stars “real dogs” instead of CGI approximations.

I really think it’s an enhanced version of the world that you saw before. Obviously, the human characters are a little more flushed [sic] out. They’re not these passing faces that you barely get a glimpse of. You get to know them a little bit better. And also, there are real dogs. Who doesn’t want to see two real dogs kiss over a plate of spaghetti? That is the main draw for me. You get the charisma of real dogs in there. Lady and the Tramp came out in 1955. I understand people who are like, “Don’t mess with the original,” but they aren’t re-animating it. It’s a live-action remake. So, why not?

Alita: Battle Angel

Dua Lipa has revealed she’s written an original song for the Alita: Battle Angel soundtrack titled “Swan Song” according to Coming Soon.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Terry Gilliam’s long-gestating Don Quixote movie will finally hit theaters March 2019 through Fathom Events. [Indie Wire]

Hellboy

David Harbour shared a new motion poster on Instagram ahead of the trailer coming Thursday.

I Am Mother

Bloody-Disgusting has three new photos from I Am Mother, the sci-fi thriller playing Sundance in which Hilary Swank discovers a possibly malevolent robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raising children as her own.

Bird Box

Coming Soon also has four new images from Sandra Bullock’s “A Quiet Place But You Can’t See” movie. Head over there to see the rest.

Holmes & Watson

Watson grievously injures Queen Victoria in the latest clip.

Bumblebee

Yet another trailer for Bumblebee alludes to the character’s Cybertronian origins.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Meanwhile, here’s a new international trailer.





Stargirl

Henry Thomas has joined the cast as another founding member of the Justice Society of America, Dr. Charles McNider, the blind surgeon-turned-superhero better known Dr. Mid-Nite. According to Entertainment Weekly, McNider servers as the JSA’s “resident doctor and detective” alongside Hooty, “his trusty owl.”

Tell Me a Story

Good news. CBS All Access has renewed’s Kevin Williamson’s fractured fairy tale-crime drama for a second season. [Deadline]

Young Justice

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first three episodes of Young Justice’s third season. Images at the link.

Episode 3.01 - Princes All

After the Justice League faces a horrifying incident on the planet Rann, Dick Grayson gathers an elite squad of heroes to shut down a meta-human trafficking syndicate in Markovia.

Episode 3.02 - Royal We



Dick Grayson, Artemis Crock, Conner Kent and Jefferson Pierce go undercover in Markovia to stop the Bedlam Syndicate’s meta-human trafficking cartel – before it claims another victim

Episode 3.03 - Eminent Threat

Conner Kent and Prince Biron Markov are in the clutches of Count Vertigo, leaving Dick Grayson, Artemis Crock and an emotionally damaged Jefferson Pierce to save them and put an end to the Bedlam Syndicate.

Gotham

Meanwhile, TV Line reports a recently released image of The Penguin standing before a crashed helicopter marks the death of “a long-running character.”

Critters: A New Binge

Despite the recent shut down of Verizon’s go90 streaming service, Jordan Rubin’s Critters webseries (an entirely different project than Syfy’s upcoming Critters movie we reported on yesterday) has officially wrapped filming, and Bloody-Disgusting has a gallery of set photos. More at the link.

Van Helsing

Spoiler TV also has images from the third season finale of Van Helsing, “Birth Ritual.” More at the link.

Star Trek: Discovery

The latest featurette discusses “what to expect” in season two.

Outlander



Finally, Roger locates Brianna while Jamie and Claire visit the theater in the trailer for “Wilmington,” the 50th episode of Outlander.

