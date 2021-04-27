Wherever could Anakin Skywalker show up next? Image : Lucasfilm

A surprise, to be sure. But a welcome one.



With the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars behind us, and current Star Wars projects moving beyond where we’d expect to see Matt Lanter’s portrayal of tragic young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker show up, most of us likely thought the days of seeing his take on the chosen one were at an end. But, the dead speak! And Lanter says we’ll be hearing his Anakin in an animated project once more.

“There’s some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I’ve been a part of some things I can’t talk about yet. You’ll see Anakin again,” Lanter told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “I never quite put Anakin down, whether I’m doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation.”

It’s interesting to note that Lanter specifically cites work with Lucasfilm Animation—so whatever potential avenue Anakin could appear, it’s in a show, rather than for something like a prequel-era video game (Lanter voiced Anakin for the recent Star Wars: Battlefront II, for example). There’s a chance it could be in the upcoming The Bad Batch, but considering that in the “ Rise of the Empire” setting Anakin is , well, more machine than man, an appearance there would likely only be for flashbacks. We already know Clone Wars icon Rex is going to be in the show at some point thanks to the trailers, and the Batch themselves did work with Anakin in their Clone Wars season seven debut, so there’s definitely some links.

Wherever Lanter’s Anakin Skywalker shows up in the future though, it’s nice to see that his connection with the character isn’t in the history books just yet—even as his fellow Anakin actor returns to the fold for more live-action Star Wars adventures.

