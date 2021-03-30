Star Wars: The Bad Batch's New Trailer Puts Clones on the Run

Get ready to run, Clone Force 99! Screenshot : Lucasfilm

Ended, the Clone War has—but Clone Force 99's fight is far from over.



Disney+ has just dropped the latest look at The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm’s animated spinoff of The Clone Wars, which concluded early last year. Set shortly after the fall of the Republic seen in Revenge of the Sith, the series follows the titular “Bad Batch”—a.k.a. Clone Force 99, who was introduced in Clone Wars’ seventh season—as their unorthodox special forces group has to adapt to the rise of a Galactic Empire.

As well as re-introducing ourselves to the team—Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker), Echo (Dee Bradley Baker), Tech (Dee Bradley Baker), Wrecker (Dee Bradley Baker), and Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker)—the trailer teases both new and familiar faces the squad will meet as the last remnants of the Clone Wars play out, only to be swept aside by Emperor Palpatine’s new tyranny. From Clone Wars and Rebels, there are returns of both Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) and Captain Rex (...also Dee Bradley Baker), Saw Gerrera (we’re not sure yet who is voicing him this time around), and from The Mandalorian, a younger version of Ming-Na Wen’s bounty hunter Fennec Shand.

But there are also new characters—most notably what appears to be a new, young clone that the squad picks up as they make their escape from the now Imperial-controlled Clone labs of Kamino. Oh, and a whole lot of boots-on-the-ground Star Wars trooper action. What else would you expect from Clones forced to turn against their brothers in a fight to survive?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch begins streaming on Disney+ May 4 with a 70-minute special premiere, with episodes continuing weekly from May 7.

