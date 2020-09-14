We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Star Wars Squadron's New Cinematic Short Celebrates the Pilots of a Galaxy Far, Far Away

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Wars Squadrons
Star Wars SquadronsStar WarsLucasfilmSpaceshipsVideo GamesEAEA MotiveDisney
27
1
Varko Grey, Titan Squadron’s finest, is being hunted.
Gif: EA Games
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Spaceships are, as previously established, extremely cool. But the people in their cockpits are the real heroes of the Star Wars universe, and our latest look at the new video game all about them is a gorgeous new short teaser.

Advertisement

Released this morning, the short delves into the world of Squadrons, set in the immediate years after Return of the Jedi—as the New Republic recruits forces to help establish its legitimacy and liberate worlds seeking to throw off Imperial rule in the wake of Palpatine’s death, and the Imperial Remnant looks to put on a united front as it scrambles to maintain control.

We’ll do so in Squadrons by following, well, two squadrons: Vanguard, flying for the New Republic, and Titan on the Imperial side. While the player will make their own protagonist for the game’s single and multiplayer modes, we get to meet a few of their co-pilots in the story in the new teaser—most notably Varko Grey, the leader of Titan Squadron. Check it out!

Star Wars Squadrons is still set for all wings to report in on October 2 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Kang on, Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Might Have Just Nabbed Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors

The Witcher's Second Season Could Take Us to an Iconic Location From the Books

Bluetooth Unveils Its Latest Security Issue, With No Security Solution

Better Names for Pepsi's Sleep Beverage, Ranked

DISCUSSION

crews200

A man-bun seems very not in line with the Empire. 