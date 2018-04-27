Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The much-loved song the Cantina Band performs in A New Hope is undoubtedly a catchy earworm, but Eclectic Method’s latest toe-tapper turns all of the Star Wars movies into a thumping house remix we’d love to dance along with at the club—or, more likely, in our cars on the way to work.

The sound effects used to bring a galaxy far, far away to life lend themselves remarkably well to being remixed. Blooping droids, lightsabers, and blaster shots re-assemble into a track you probably won’t be able to listen to just once. It is quite an achievement in sound design.

