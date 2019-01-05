Image: Disney

The shadow of the First Order looms, but something even more dangerous is in the waters beneath.

In classic Star Wars tradition—see the Sarlaac Pit—it’s a tentacle monster, and it’s just one of the threats our heroes are going to have to deal with when Star Wars: Resistance returns on January 13th. To tide us over, we have a short promo that teases that and a whole host of other threats, as well as the lingering danger of Kaz’s cover falling apart.

But really I just love that everyone’s going to have to stop the spy shenanigans to stop a monster from destroying the station. That’s classic Star Wars. Excellent stuff, Disney Channel.