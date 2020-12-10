One day, fans will be able to return to Disneyland. Photo : Disney Parks

San Diego Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, New York Comic-Con— c o vid-19 robbed us of them all and more during 2020. And though several of events went digital, the usual avalanche of news was brought to a relative standstills. We think that might change today though, at least in terms of one company in particular: Disney.

Today brings t he Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor’s Day presentation and while normally events like this are very heavily focused on financials, this year will reportedly be more than just that. In an effort to appease the people who own Disney stock, the company is expected to put on a four- hour virtual event announcing all types of news from all across the company, but with a main focus on how the Disney+ streaming service will grow ahead.

That could mean Star Wars news. It could mean Marvel news. It could mean you’ll get to watch certain movies at home news. It’s going to be a lot, and we’ll be right here to tell you what happens, as it happens.

