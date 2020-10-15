Oh my god. Image : Lucasfilm

We already knew that Rose, Threepio, and Lando were all part of Lego’s comedic riff on the Star Wars Holiday Special, but now we know they’ll be voiced by their live-screen counterparts...and, in some cases, have a bigger role in the adventure than they did in the Skywalker Saga’s climax.



Disney and Lucasfilm have officially announced more of the returning voice cast for next month’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, which is, delightfully, both the first canonical story set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and also one that means Life Day sweaters are going to get an entry on Wookieepedia, maybe. I don’t know, there might have been a comic that canonized them already.

Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels will all reprise their roles as Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, respectively, with Rose in particular getting a chance to shine after Rise controversially left her with little to do in the wake of her introduction in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. “She has a really prominent role throughout the story,” executive producer James Waugh told Entertainment Weekly of Rose’s role in the special.

“This story works in an A-B way. The ‘A’ story is on Kashyyyk where Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn are all trying to create the greatest Life Day party ever for Chewie and his family. Then the B story is Rey going off to seek knowledge at the Jedi Temple that takes her across the movies’ history...Rose’s role in this is to really takes charge she basically saves the day, in many ways. We wanted to make sure we got a lot of Kelly in as Rose was going to be an essential part of whatever [the Resistance heroes’] future was going to be after Episode IX and she was a blast to work with.”

Please enjoy this absolutely incredible poster art Disney have unveiled for its arrival:



Image : Lucasfilm

Perfect. Extreme Dad Energy. Love it.



On top of those already mentioned, a few more familiar faces were also confirmed as lending their voices to the special. Clone Wars veterans Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Tom Kane, and Dee Bradley Baker will also star, voicing their counterparts from the beloved animated series: Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and the Clone Trooper legions of the Grand Army of the Republic, respectively. Kane in particular will also voice Qui-Gon Jinn in the special, because Clone Wars could only pull off that get once, apparently. Whether or not more Star Wars stars will join the special remains to be seen.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ November 17.

