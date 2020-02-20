We come from the future
Star Wars Isn't Holding Any Baby Yodas Back Ahead of Toy Fair 2020

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda animatronic plush wasn’t the only star of Disney’s Toy Fair event Thursday, especially if Lego or Clone Wars is your jam. Watch our video tour of the event above, and see below for additional details and photos.

First up is Lego’s 1,023-piece Razor Crest set with the Mandalorian and the Child settled in the cockpit. It also comes equipped with a Greef Karga (Carl Weathers’ character) figure. It retails for $129.99 and ships Sept. 1. The BrickHeadz, which are really much cuter than they should be, ship Aug. 1 for $19.99. Both are available for pre-order right now.

The next station celebrates The Clone Wars, which has a new season coming to Disney+ tomorrow. The first is a 5-inch Ahsoka figure from Hasbro, out this spring for $9.99. Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper is the same price, also set for spring; it’s armed with a blaster barrage feature. Hasbro’s Mission Fleet vehicle line launched earlier today, but we got a second look at Ahsoka’s aquatic attack vehicle, Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter, Mando’s Battle for the Bounty ride, and Rex’s Clone Combat vehicle below.

A variety of Baby Yoda plushies are also coming your way. Mattel, Build-A-Bear, and the Disney store are all getting in on the action. (Side note: We built a Baby Yoda and turns out it’s a terrifying experience.) Hasbro’s also got a talking plush toy and an array of hard figures that’ll melt your heart. It’s dubbed “The Bounty Collection,” and you can just go ahead and clear desk space for Baby Yoda napping, sipping soup, and slurping a frog.

Some additional stray toys that caught our eye are Hasbro’s electronic Darksaber, retailing for $25.99, set to hit shelves this spring; an array of Funko bobblehead statues, including Mando riding a blurrg; and Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ Mandalorian and IG-11, which look pretty slick all put together, and are available now.

Shortage of Ahsoka and Baby Yoda gear, there was not. Look out for headbands, socks, t-shirts, backpacks, you name it. We also spotted a Mandalorian-themed game of Trouble hiding in the corner. There will be tons more Star Wars merch coming atcha with Toy Fair this weekend, so stay tuned for more coverage.

