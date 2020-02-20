Star Wars Isn't Holding Any Baby Yodas Back Ahead of Toy Fair 2020

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda animatronic plush wasn’t the only star of Disney’s Toy Fair event Thursday, especially if Lego or Clone Wars is your jam. Watch our video tour of the event above, and see below for additional details and photos.

First up is Lego’s 1,023-piece Razor Crest set with the Mandalorian and the Child settled in the cockpit. It also comes equipped with a Greef Karga (Carl Weathers’ character) figure. It retails for $129.99 and ships Sept. 1. The BrickHeadz, which are really much cuter than they should be, ship Aug. 1 for $19.99. Both are available for pre-order right now.

Baby Yoda is front and center in Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo : io9 Front view of Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo : io9 Side view of Lego’s Razor Crest set. Photo : io9 Hello, Carl! Photo : io9 Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Why is this actually cute? Photo : io9 1 / 5

The next station celebrates The Clone Wars, which has a new season coming to Disney+ tomorrow. The first is a 5-inch Ahsoka figure from Hasbro, out this spring for $9.99. Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper is the same price, also set for spring; it’s armed with a blaster barrage feature. Hasbro’s Mission Fleet vehicle line launched earlier today, but we got a second look at Ahsoka’s aquatic attack vehicle, Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter, Mando’s Battle for the Bounty ride, and Rex’s Clone Combat vehicle below.

The Clone Wars section at Disney’s Toy Fair event. Photo : io9 Hasbro’s 5-inch Ahsoka Tano figure. Image : io9 Ready to fuck up the Battle Droids. Image : io9 Ahsoka’s ready for anything. Photo : io9 Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Anakin kickin’ it in his S tarfighter. Photo : io9 If only babies could ride around like this in real life. Photo : io9 1 / 6

A variety of Baby Yoda plushies are also coming your way. Mattel, Build-A-Bear, and the Disney store are all getting in on the action. (Side note: We built a Baby Yoda and turns out it’s a terrifying experience.) Hasbro’s also got a talking plush toy and an array of hard figures that’ll melt your heart. It’s dubbed “The Bounty Collection,” and you can just go ahead and clear desk space for Baby Yoda napping, sipping soup, and slurping a frog.

Build-A-Bear’s Baby Yoda plush. Image : io9 Hasbro’s “Bounty Collection” action figures. Mattel’s 11-inch plush toy. Image : io9 Secure a Baby Yoda plush, you must. Image : io9 Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Clear some desk space ASAP. Image : io9 1 / 5

Some additional stray toys that caught our eye are Hasbro’s electronic Darksaber, retailing for $25.99, set to hit shelves this spring; an array of Funko bobblehead statues, including Mando riding a blurrg; and Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ Mandalorian and IG-11, which look pretty slick all put together, and are available now.

Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ IG-11 figure. Image : io9 Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ Mandalorian figure. Image : io9 Bobble bobble, blurrg. Hey, Cara. Image : io9 Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue The Darksaber can be yours. Image : io9 Hasbro’s vintage collection Imperial Troop Transport vehicle. Image : io9 Never enough Pops. And more Pops. Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 9

Shortage of Ahsoka and Baby Yoda gear, there was not. Look out for headbands, socks, t-shirts, backpacks, you name it. We also spotted a Mandalorian-themed game of Trouble hiding in the corner. There will be tons more Star Wars merch coming atcha with Toy Fair this weekend, so stay tuned for more coverage.

