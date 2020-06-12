Star Wars Is Turning Its Anthological Eye to The Empire Strikes Back

Size matters not, especially when it comes to anthologies. Image : Lucasfilm/Dey Rey

If you’ve been missing your short-form Star Wars storytelling, good news: From a Certain Point of View, the anniversary anthology format Del Rey used to weave new stories around the events of A New Hope for its 40th anniversary is back. And it’s, well, striking.



Lucasfilm has confirmed that, to celebrate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary this year, From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will launch in November. As with the anthology for A New Hope, it will bring together 40 stories from 40 different authors, all weaving in and out of the chronological events of Empire, adding context to familiar scenes, telling new tales, and, if it thematically matches up with its predecessor, going to some really weird and interesting places.

Which is great! One of the joys of From a Certain Point of View wasn’t just what it added from a contextual point of view to the world presented in A New Hope. But also how its vast roster of authors brought different styles, tones, and ponderances to the Star Wars universe, leveraging all the years and years of storytelling in the galaxy far, far away that had happened since the movie to enrich it not just a canonical level, but crucially also a thematic level.

The full cover of From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back. Image : Lucasfilm/Del Rey

If we can expect the same sort of thing—and we likely should, given that this is for all intents and purposes the same project just for another movie—then getting to see so many voices tackle Empire, a significantly darker, more spiritual, and more complex movie than its predecessor, is very exciting indeed.



Lucasfilm has yet to reveal the full list of authors involved with From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, but many have already taken to Twitter to share the news of their contribution.



Every one of the authors involved with the anthology has forgone compensation for their contribution, and the proceeds from the book will instead be donated to First Book, a nonprofit providing books, educational materials, and other reading tools to educators helping children in need, on top of a $100,000 donation from Penguin Random House and a donation of 100,000 books from Disney and Lucasfilm to the organization .

A full list of all 40 authors will be revealed on Monday, June 16. From A Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is set to release on November 10.

