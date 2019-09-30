Image: Disney

A lot of fans have been waiting for different forms of representation in Star Wars for a long, long time and, it turns out, at least one has already been there for a little while.

Speaking to the Coffee With Kenobi podcast, the executive producers of Star Wars Resistance confirmed that Orka and Flix—voiced by Bobby Moynihan and Jim Rash—are in fact a gay couple and have been since the show first premiered last year.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item,” said EP Justin Ridge when asked the question. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that,” added EP Brandon Auman.

Fans have speculated that the characters—referred to as “partners” who own the “Office of Acquisitions” on the Colossus (the ship where the show takes place)—have been in a relationship, but no one said it officially until now. When asked about it, Moynihan was overjoyed the news was finally out there.

“Oh, I’m so happy we’re allowed to say it,” the actor said with audible relief and excitement. “I have had a sentence prepared for a year and a half if someone would finally ask me. I would say, ‘All I can say is when Flix says ‘I love you,’ Orca says ‘I know.’”

Though the characters are mere support to the main drive of Resistance, here’s a clip—titled “Pay Attention”—the producer referenced that could have keyed fans into the relationship.

Obviously, there’s a lot to talk about here. First is that it’s refreshing that this piece of information was just allowed to be what it is. In the past, some have chosen to make a grand declaration about representation and, well, that usually doesn’t come off well.

Listening to the audio here, you realize everyone involved has long been aware these characters were simply in love and that’s that. That Moynihan says he’s had an answer prepared for a year and a half, and only last week got to say it, speaks volumes to the respect everyone on Resistance has for this choice. There have been other characters in canon (mostly books) whose orientation has been touched upon or confirmed but this is slightly more prominent.

On the other hand, Flix and Orca aren’t human. Orka is a Chadra-Fan and Flix doesn’t have an official species, as per his official Star Wars database entry. We just know they are both coded as male. In a universe where humans exist, it’s certainly welcome to see queer representation, but this couple’s not humanoid (like, say, Finn and Poe) so it feels like a bit of a half-measure. Plus, it’s unlikely it will ever be made more explicit in the show itself outside of the above clip.

Nevertheless, it’s a step and perhaps the next step could be on the big screen. Star Wars Resistance returns for its second, and final, season this weekend. We’ll have much more soon.

