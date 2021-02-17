Star Wars Goes Hunting With New Online Arena Combat Game

Star Wars: Hunters is coming. Screenshot : YouTube

Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Padmé had to fight their way out of an arena in Attack of the Clones, and now fans will have a chance to go wild in a Star Wars arena of their own.

Coming later this year to Nintendo Switch (and iOS and Android) is a new game called Star Wars: Hunters. Described as a “squad-based, free-to-play arena combat game” it’s a competitive, online third-person shooter set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Here’s the all too brief teaser trailer revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct.

Hunters is made by Zynga, the company behind Toon Blast, Farmville, and Words With Friends. So it sounds like this probably isn’t as immersive as a Star Wars Fortnite or something like that. But the description on the trailer says that it’ll “connect players in real time to battle in settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales” and “bring players together to engage in thrilling, squad-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.” Basically, whatever it ends up being, it should be very unique and fun.

Advertisement

The current release date is just 2021, but there’s an official site to check for additional info.

Hades Is Life While playing through Supergiant Games’ Hades I kept asking myself, why is this game so freaking… Read more

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.