The West Coast opening of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge is just over a month away, and fans finally know when they can fight over the right to attend.

Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California opens May 31—but if you want to attend any day between May 31 to June 23, you need to make free reservation. Up until now, the only way to secure one of those reservations was to book a Disney hotel, but the company just announced that reservations for everyone else will go up at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 2. (You will also need a not-so-free park admission, of course.) Each reservation is likely to be for a specific four-hour window.

So, what does that mean? Are the reservations a lottery? First come first served? Will certain pass holders get priority? We don’t know. Disney only announced that all those details about the reservations will be coming at 8 a.m. PT...also on Thursday, May 2. So you’ll have two whole hours to try and figure out how to make the most of the situation. But you will have to have a Disney account, which is linked on the Disney Parks site.

We also know the process did not start smoothly. Earlier this morning, the first official Galaxy’s Edge slots were sent to people who already hold hotel reservations for those days and some reported receiving incorrect dates. io9 talked to several people who were given reservations a day before their hotel stay but Disney was said to be fixing the problem. Hopefully, it’s all smoothed out by May 2.

Also, it’s important to note this is really only pertinent to a few people. If you plan on attending Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida when it opens August 29, or anytime after June 23 at Disneyland, it’ll just take some good old fashioned line-waiting to get in and experience it all. These reservations are only for people going to Disneyland from May 31-June 23.

If you want to know what all the fuss is about, check out our reports on the Star Wars theme park experiences below.

