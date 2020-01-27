Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Just Won...a Grammy?

There’s reason to celebrate at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Photo : Disney Parks

With credits that include Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Superman, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Home Alone, everyone knows that composer John Williams can do it all. But whoever thought he could win a Grammy for a theme park?

And yet, that’s exactly what happened Sunday at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The legendary composer won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for his piece Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite, which was written for and inspired by the Disney theme park areas that opened in 2019. It was Williams’ 25th Grammy overall and sixth for a Star Wars score.

The full theme is mostly used in promotional materials for Galaxy’s Edge because inside the actual parks, all of the music is part of the story—it’s the music you’d hear if you lived in “Star Wars,” not that you’d hear while watching one of the movies or TV shows. However, you do hear bits and pieces of Williams’ music, from both this work and others, in the land’s two rides, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as in various, less obvious arrangements, throughout the park.

Here’s full piece:

You can read so, so, so much more about Galaxy’s Edge in the below links and at this link. We love it and it’s only fitting that it’ll forever be represented by yet another award-winning piece of music by one of the most celebrated and prolific composers in movie history.



