Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and August 29 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. But there is some important fine print you need to know.

When Galaxy’s Edge first opens at both at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will yet not be open. Plus, reservations are required to visit the park in Anaheim between May 31 and June 23. Here’s the video.

Come May 31 and August 29, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will be open though, as will the many, many other shops and oddities of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, many of which you can read about here.

More about those reservations: They are only for Disneyland (Disney World won’t need them, though “capacity is limited”), and here’s what Disney said in a press release:

Guests planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23, 2019, will need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land. Information on how to make a reservation will be available at a later date on Disneyland.com and the Disney Parks Blog. Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during these dates will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during their stay (one reservation per registered guest); valid theme park admission is required.

The release also calls these dates “Phase One” of the opening. “Phase Two,” which includes Rise of the Resistance, will be “later this year.”

So why the dual opening? Well, according to Disney “In light of tremendous demand, Disney made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences that make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so spectacular.”

We’d like to say a preliminary “Rest in Peace” to Disney’s website when those reservations go up. And probably to the hotel reservations right now.

Read much, much, much more about what to expect in both phases of the Galaxy’s Edge opening in the below articles. Are you going to take a trip to Batuu?

