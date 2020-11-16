Even in block form, t he Child is adorable. Image : Mojang Studios

Star Wars remotely brought fans to Batuu through The Sims, and now the entire galaxy is getting a whole lot closer. Disney and Lucasfilm have teamed up with developers Mojang Studios and 4J Studios to bring several Star Wars worlds to Minecraft—including the latest addition to the franchise, The Mandalorian.

“The game plays and acts like Minecraft, but feels like stepping into a galaxy far, far away,” Lucasfilm Games senior producer Orion Kellogg said.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Kellogg and developer David Keningale shared new details on the upcoming Minecraft Star Wars DLC, which includes several character skins, planets, locations, and vehicles. In fact, Keningale shared that it “provides an epic, pre-built Star Wars-themed world featuring iconic locations and diorama-style planets,” set in the world of the original trilogy as well as The Mandalorian series. Players can either explore these worlds, fighting “Imperial creeps” (skinned creepers) and flying spaceships—or use the construction kit to create their own Star Wars worlds and re-enact scenes.

Here’s the announcement trailer with more information.

“This is by far one of the most exciting Minecraft DLC mash-ups ever created,” Keningale said. “The team built all the iconic Star Wars locations, including Tatooine, Hoth, Endor, Nevarro, and the Death Stars, and populated them with the creatures, vehicles, droids, and characters you would expect to see. We made sure to include as much as we could from the original trilogy and The Mandalorian series, and packed every planet with detail and movie moments. If you can think of a particular scene or location from this era of Star Wars, chances are we built it.”

You can tell it’s a Baby Yoda world and we just happen to be living in it, as Minecraft made sure to include The Mandalorian as part of its Star Wars DLC. According to Keningale, players can go on a mission to rescue t he Child from the mercenaries, and even after that have to work to earn Baby Yoda’s trust. You can also ride a blurrg or find the mudhorn egg, two key moments from the first season. Although, I have to be honest, I’d probably just build a chill house for Mando and the baby to have a quiet weekend away. They’ve earned it, you know?

Minecraft’s Star Wars DLC is currently available at the Minecraft store for 1,340 Minecoins, the in-game currency. I’m not sure how much that equates to, but you can buy a Minecoins pack of 1,720 coins for about $10.

