From the Shire to a galaxy far, far away. The Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan is heading to Star Wars: Episode IX—reuniting with director J.J. Abrams, who he worked with on the ABC series Lost.



According to Deadline, Monaghan has been added to the cast in an undisclosed role. It’s his second major film franchise, following his role as Merry in Peter Jackson’s LotR series, though he recently had a small role in Duncan Jones’ Mute earlier this year. Deadline mentioned Monaghan talked about wanting to join Abrams’ Star Wars franchise while the director was making The Force Awakens. Better late than never, right?

“The galaxy far far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved,” Monaghan said.

Monaghan joins other new Star Wars arrivals like Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Naomi Ackie. Episode IX will feature the return of Carrie Fisher, using previously shot footage from The Force Awakens, and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, in what’s been called the final film in the Skywalker saga. We’ll also be seeing the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Like the rest of the cast, Monaghan isn’t allowed to give any real looks from set, but he did post this tease to his Instagram today.

The film is currently in production, and is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019.